Retiring Texas Justice Leaves Legacy Of Hard Work

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Texas Supreme Court Justice Paul W. Green will be remembered after his August retirement as a gentleman and a "workhorse" on the bench who sought to bring consensus among his colleagues, fellow justices and attorneys say. Justice Green, a San Antonio native, was elected to the state's high court in November 2004 after serving 10 years on the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio. He is the court's second-most senior justice after Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht, who joined the bench in 1988. Justice Green said in a news release Tuesday that he would retire at the end of August,...

