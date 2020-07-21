Mexican Wire Mesh Imports Under Commerce's Microscope

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Tuesday that it's launching investigations into whether steel wire mesh from Mexico is being unfairly subsidized and dumped, finding that a sufficient amount of the domestic industry is in favor of the probes. Commerce said that U.S. steel wire mesh makers Insteel Industries Inc., Mid-South Wire Co., National Wire LLC, Oklahoma Steel & Wire Co. and Wire Mesh Corp. showed that domestic producers making more than 50% of the total production of the domestic product supported their request for investigations into the foreign imports. In addition, the U.S. producers demonstrated that at least 25% of...

