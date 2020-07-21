11th Circ. Affirms That Ala. Voter ID Law Isn't Discriminatory

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 11:51 PM EDT) -- Alabama scored a significant win Tuesday in the Eleventh Circuit, which affirmed a lower court's ruling that the state's 2011 photo voter identification law is constitutional and found the law to be neutral and nondiscriminatory. In a 2-1 decision, the appellate panel backed the district court's ruling in favor of the state on dueling summary judgment motions, saying that the advocacy groups and individual voters who challenged the law failed to identify any genuine disputes of material facts and that no reasonable factfinder could find the law is discriminatory. "Opponents have repeatedly argued that Alabama's voter ID law's requirement that a...

