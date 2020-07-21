Pa. Justices To Mull If Amazon Faces Seller Liability

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to decide whether Amazon can face liability for defective products sold by third parties on the e-commerce giant's website, after the Third Circuit offered up the case last month. The Third Circuit had heard arguments in the case en banc in February before deciding last month that the question, which represents a matter of first impression under Pennsylvania law, would best be answered by the state's highest court. In taking up the case, the justices agreed to decide whether Amazon can be held "strictly liable for a defective product that was purchased on its...

