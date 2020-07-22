Real Estate Cos. Accused Of Property-Poaching Scheme

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A pair of real estate companies schemed to enter properties they didn't own, including by pretending to have court authorization, and tried to usurp the true property owners' contractual rights, a group of real estate trusts told a Florida federal court. Aegis Capital Markets Inc., Aegis Asset Securitized LLC and Aegis Financial Advisors Inc., along with eight real estate trusts and several other affiliated entities, accused real estate companies Trinity Management Group LLC and Fast Home Solutions S Corp., as well as individuals associated with them of wrongly entering properties that still belonged to the Aegis entities and illegally harassing tenants....

