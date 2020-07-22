Insurer Says It Needn't Cover Suits Over Illegal Landfill

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Hiscox Insurance Co. has told a Texas federal judge it should not be on the hook for two suits accusing its policyholder Blue Star Recycling LLC of illegally dumping hazardous waste into a local creek, saying the policy does not cover the damages sought and also bars pollution coverage. Hiscox said Tuesday it has no duty to defend Blue Star and CCR Equity Holdings One LLC — the owners of a South Dallas landfill who are accused of building a 100-foot-tall pile of unprocessed asphalt shingles and roofing material — against actions brought by the city of Dallas, the state of...

