Michigan Cannabis Co. Hit With TCPA Suit Over Text Ads

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Michigan cannabis dispensary has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of sending unsolicited text messages advertising its products in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Lenawee County, Michigan, resident Dane Theisen said in Tuesday's complaint that over the past year, he has received numerous telemarketing text messages from Aey Capital LLC, doing business as Gage Cannabis. In March, he tried to opt out of receiving the messages by responding "Stop" to a message, but the company continued to send him automated texts, according to the complaint. "Defendant's unsolicited text messages caused plaintiff actual harm, including invasion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS