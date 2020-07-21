Permian Tank Seeks Fast Track For Ch. 11 Sale Process

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Texas-based oil and gas storage tank maker Permian Tank & Manufacturing Inc. asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday to fast track a first step in its Chapter 11 sale process, citing milestones in a related bankruptcy loan agreement. Joseph M. Mulvihill of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP, counsel to Permian and its affiliates, asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath for an Aug. 3 sale procedures hearing date —14 days from the start of the case, and a week sooner than called for under bankruptcy rules. "We are cognizant of the local rules, which require 21 days," Mulvihill said. "The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS