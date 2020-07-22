Judge Recommends Win For Crow Tribe In Jurisdiction Row

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Montana magistrate judge recommended granting a win to a Crow Tribe member and the tribe's court and health board in a jurisdiction dispute, saying a southeast Montana utility should not be able to duck a tribal lawsuit after allegedly cutting off the man's electricity in the middle of winter. U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan issued a report Tuesday in Montana federal court saying tribe member Alden Big Man lives on tribal trust land and therefore the tribe has jurisdiction over Big Man's claim that Big Horn County Electric Cooperative violated the Crow Law and Order Code by shutting off...

