SFO To Retry Unaoil Iraq Bribery Case In January

Law360, London (July 22, 2020, 1:05 PM BST) -- A former salesman charged with conspiring to steer bribes to an Iraqi oil official for lucrative contracts will be retried next year after jurors failed to reach a verdict but convicted two conspirators. A judge at Southwark Crown Court has set a retrial of the Serious Fraud Office's case against Paul Bond for January next year. (AP) Judge Martin Beddoe scheduled a retrial of the Serious Fraud Office's case against Paul Bond at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday. Bond will go on trial on Jan. 18 next year. The former sales representative with Single Buoy Moorings, which works in the...

