BHP Says £5B Claim Over Dam Collapse Doesn't Belong In UK

Law360, London (July 22, 2020, 5:03 PM BST) -- BHP Group PLC told an English judge Wednesday that a £5 billion ($5.4 billion) damages claim against it over the collapse of a Brazilian dam is pointless because the claimants are already covered by a compensation scheme that has been set up in Brazil. Homes lay in ruins after a dam's failure flooded the town of Bento Rodrigues, Brazil, in 2015. BHP Group argued Wednesday that a £5 billion damages claim over the disaster is pointless because the claimants are already covered by a separate compensation scheme. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Marking the start of an eight-day hearing to determine whether England...

