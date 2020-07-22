Freshfields Adds More US Firepower With DOJ Antitrust Atty

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is expanding its presence in Washington with the addition of a trial lawyer from the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, the firm announced Wednesday. Julie Elmer, formerly of the DOJ Antitrust Division's technology and financial services section, will be joining Freshfields as a partner after leading two of the department's last three merger trials — including the blocking of a $367 million merger of EnergySolutions Inc. and Waste Control Specialists LLC in 2017. Elmer was also the lead in DOJ's recent challenge to Sabre Corp.'s purchase of fellow airline booking service provider Farelogix Inc. Elmer told...

