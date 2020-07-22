Taco Bell Workers Say Franchisees Shorted Them In OT Pay

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A group of companies that run Yum Brands Inc. franchises in a dozen states deny workers overtime by adjusting time clocks and misclassifying certain employees, according to a pair of proposed class actions lodged in Tennessee federal court on Tuesday. Morristown, Tennessee-based Charter Foods Inc. and several related companies were hit on Tuesday with one lawsuit accusing the corporate family of failing to pay its restaurants' team members and shift leads for overtime by having management force them to clock out but keep working, or by actually changing the time clocks if employees fail to clock out. The other suit says...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS