Ill. Judge Can't Halt Arbitration Over Interpreter's Firing

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Tuesday ordered Cook County's chief judge and the Chicago Newspaper Guild-CWA to move ahead to arbitration in a dispute over a former court interpreter's suspension and eventual firing, saying a lower court erred when it stayed the proceedings. Martin Perez, who had been employed by Judge Timothy Evans as a court interpreter and is a member of the Chicago Newspaper Guild-CWA — which represents interpreters employed by the Circuit Court of Cook County — filed a grievance challenging his December 2017 termination, and the parties agreed to arbitrate the matter in December 2019, according to the...

