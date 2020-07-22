Fed. Circ. Rejects Minerva Plea To Abolish Assignor Estoppel

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to take another look at whether it should abolish a doctrine barring inventors who sell their patent rights from challenging the patent's validity in district court, despite arguments from multiple sides to reconsider the rule. In a nonprecedential order, the full appeals court rejected a rehearing petition filed by Minerva Surgical Inc., in which it asked the court to abolish assignor estoppel, a doctrine barring inventors who sell their patent rights from challenging the patent's validity in district court. Minerva had argued that the public interest in eliminating bad patents is "so strong" that...

