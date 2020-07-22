WTO Still Hashing Out Process For Selecting New Leader

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization is aiming to replace Director-General Roberto Azevêdo by early November, but members are still deciding precisely how they will winnow down the eight-candidate field, a WTO spokesman said Wednesday. Candidates have begun meeting with delegations to make their case for replacing Azevêdo, and will continue to do so through Sept. 7. But what happens next is still up in the air as members continued deliberations. "There was quite a lot of discussion about what would come next," WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told reporters following the WTO General Council's discussion of the matter. "The idea is to get...

