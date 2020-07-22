Celadon Floats $3.25M Deal In Ch. 11 Receivables Fight

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Trucking firm Celadon Group proposed a settlement late Tuesday in Delaware bankruptcy court under which it would make $3.25 million in payments to resolve an ongoing dispute in its Chapter 11 case involving more than $6 million of receivables held by the debtor. In court filings, Celadon said it would transfer $3.25 million in cash to TA Dispatch LLC, which purchased certain assets of the debtor in 2019, to resolve the ongoing fight over accounts receivable collected by Celadon on behalf of TA Dispatch after the sale, but before the bankruptcy filing. The dispute arose following the April 2019 sale to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS