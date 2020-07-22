Slack Hits Microsoft With EU Competition Complaint

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Messaging platform provider Slack Technologies Inc. said Wednesday it has lodged a complaint with Europe's competition enforcer alleging that Microsoft Corp. is violating the law by tying its Teams software product to the Office suite. San Francisco-based Slack said in a statement that its complaint with the European Commission details how Microsoft abuses its dominance to "extinguish competition" in breach of the bloc's competition law. According to Slack, Microsoft has tied its communication and collaboration software to its dominant Office productivity suite, forcing installation of Teams, blocking its removal and "hiding the true cost to enterprise customers." Jonathan Prince, vice president...

