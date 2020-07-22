Norfolk Southern Inks $2.5M Deal To End Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay $2.5 million and review its policies addressing whether certain medical conditions disqualify job applicants, resolving a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit alleging it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. The railroad and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission jointly submitted a consent decree Wednesday for court approval that would end the case. It specifies back pay and compensatory damages for 37 employees and requires Norfolk Southern to hire an occupational medicine expert to review its policies regarding disqualifications for the positions and medical conditions they raised. Some of the positions at issue include heavy equipment...

