Sens. Advance Picks For Federal Courts In Calif., Wis., Pa.

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee gave bipartisan approval to five district court nominees on Thursday, paving the way for confirmation of three picks for California and one each for Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, including a Jones Day partner and a Foley & Lardner alum. Four of the five picks were approved on voice votes, meaning no senator requested a record of individual "yeas and nays." The top Democrat on the panel, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, praised "highly qualified California nominees ... who know the districts where they will serve." She called for broad bipartisan support for all five candidates, noting that the...

