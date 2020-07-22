Children's Claims Tossed In Fla. Mother's Med Mal Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of parental consortium claims in a suit accusing a radiologist and others of injuring a woman due to medical malpractice, saying the minor children's claims lodged in an amended complaint are new causes of action that were filed too late. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Third District upheld the dismissal of claims lodged by Stacey Castro's three minor children in a suit accusing Dr. Italo Linfante, his practice group, Radiology Associates of South Florida PA and Baptist Hospital of Miami Inc. of causing Castro's unspecified injuries due to negligent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS