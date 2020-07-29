Steelmaker Sues Natwest For $1.9M After German Tax Change

Law360, London (July 29, 2020, 7:24 PM BST) -- A German steel manufacturer is suing NatWest Markets PLC to claw back a €1.6 million ($1.9 million) tax bill after legislative reforms meant the company would have to pay back tax breaks it received on stock transfers made in 2006. The litigation is tied to a crackdown by the German finance ministry on a type of trade that allows investors to avoid a national withholding tax on dividends. Salzgitter Mannesmann GmbH said in recently public court documents that it should be reimbursed after the company was told it no longer qualified for tax deductions on company dividends linked to transactions made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS