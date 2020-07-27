Worldpay Suit Paused Amid Police Bid For Freezing Orders

Law360, London (July 27, 2020, 1:53 PM BST) -- A $5.4 million lawsuit targeting payment processor Worldpay has been put on hold after the merchants seeking the return of deposits became the target of asset-freezing applications filed by police. Judge Sara Cockerill has ruled at the High Court that the proceeding being led by Firefly Trading should be stayed to await the outcome of orders sought under the Proceeds of Crime Act against the company and the other claimants. Her order, filed on July 21, says the case could resume 28 days after any final order connected to the asset-freezing applications. Ten companies have accused Worldpay (UK) Ltd. and two affiliates of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS