Saudi Shipowner Sues Insurer For $14M Over Tanker Bombing

Law360, London (July 27, 2020, 6:22 PM BST) -- A Saudi shipowner has dragged Bermuda-based insurer Cedar to a London court for not paying out under a war risk policy after its $12.5 million fuel-carrying vessel was allegedly bombed while docked in the United Arab Emirates. Al Mubarakah, which owned oil tanker Al Marzoqah, said it is looking to recover a total of $14 million from Cedar Insurance and Reinsurance Co. Ltd. The Saudi company is suing the insurer for breach of contract after it refused to pay out under a marine war risk policy taken out for 12 months from November 2018. The vessel, which had a market value...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS