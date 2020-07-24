Congressional Action On McGirt May Prove Risky For Tribes

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A plan to enlist Congress to help settle the jurisdiction questions raised by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's recent U.S. Supreme Court win risks weakening tribes' authority over their newly affirmed reservation lands in Oklahoma, and federal legislation might not be needed at all if tribes and the state take the time to hash things out themselves, experts say. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter proposed a framework on July 16 for federal lawmakers to follow to resolve criminal and civil jurisdiction questions in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma that the Creek reservation still exists and that state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS