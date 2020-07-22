Insurer Sues To Avoid Liability In Fracking Cos.' Dispute

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- An insurer for a fracking chemical distributor asked a Texas federal court on Wednesday to declare that the distributor and one of its competitors can't drag it into their trade secrets dispute, because the underlying lawsuit falls outside the policies issued. James River Insurance Co. seeks a declaration that it has no duty to defend Clearpoint Chemicals LLC against a suit filed by one of its competitors, Integrity Applied Science Inc., alleging that Clearpoint teamed up with ousted Integrity shareholders to steal trade secrets and sabotage Integrity's operations. Although James River doesn't insure Integrity directly, it is seeking a declaration that...

