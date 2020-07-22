Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cato, Groups Tell Justices Insurer Not Barred In IRS Rule Bout

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Several groups including the Cato Institute and U.S. Chamber of Commerce asked the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday to allow an insurance company's challenge to an IRS notice on microcaptive insurance arrangements, saying it shouldn't be barred by the Anti-Injunction Act.

Cato, along with trade associations, industry-member organizations and think tanks, said the Anti-Injunction Act, or AIA, only bars lawsuits that restrain the collection or assessment of taxes and has always been narrowly focused. Applying the statute in an overbroad way to bar a microcaptive insurance provider from a preenforcement challenge to an Internal Revenue Service notice would contradict the plain statutory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!