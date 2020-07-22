Del. Justices Uphold Venezuela Opposition's Citgo Control

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld without elaboration a Chancery Court finding that appointees of embattled Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó occupy the boards of that country's national oil company PDVSA, as well as Citgo Petroleum and two other Delaware-chartered affiliates. The three-judge panel's decision was released days after Venezuela's Supreme Court declared Guaidó's political party void. It rejected arguments by appointees of Nicolás Maduro Moros, whose presidency remains in dispute, that the U.S. had not actually recognized the Guaidó government's actions, despite the declarations of the Trump administration. The decision kept in place Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick's August 2019 ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS