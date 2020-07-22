Steve Wozniak Leads Suit Against YouTube Over Bitcoin Scam

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is leading a lawsuit against YouTube and its parent company Google, accusing the tech giants of allowing the spread of a scam that has fleeced Bitcoin investors by using Wozniak's image to convince them to send cryptocurrency to online crooks. Wozniak, along with 17 victims of so-called "Bitcoin giveaway" schemes, hit YouTube LLC and Google LLC with a suit in California court on Tuesday, comparing YouTube's behavior with Twitter's response to a cryptocurrency scam that hit the company last week. Wozniak and the others said Twitter reacted to that scam quickly and took steps to protect its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS