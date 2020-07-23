JPMorgan Chase Cuts Deal To End Fraud Investigator OT Row

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA and one of its fraud investigators asked a Florida federal judge Wednesday to approve a $495,000 deal to end a collective action claiming the bank misclassified her and her colleagues and denied them the overtime pay they deserved. The banking giant has admitted no wrongdoing, and both sides expressed confidence they would have prevailed in a joint motion seeking approval of the settlement. But they also described the case, which started with a different employee as lead plaintiff, as "comprehensive and contentious," and current named plaintiff Ophelia Hawkins said she and her counsel had decided reaching a...

