Cohen Jailed For Antagonism, Not Trump Book, Feds Say

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors said that Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen lost his chance at early release from prison after he was antagonistic with probation officers and refused to sign a home confinement agreement, denying Wednesday that it had anything to do with his apparent plans to publish a book about the president. Cohen — who was set free in late May by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 but was taken back into custody July 9 — was wrong when framed the reincarceration as stemming solely from his unwillingness to promise...

