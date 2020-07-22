Trump's Census Order May Aid Voter Data Case, Judge Says

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's recent order regarding census data may have unwittingly strengthened the case of several Latino groups challenging the administration's decision to gather voter information for states to use when drawing up their congressional districts, according to a Maryland federal judge. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis had her concerns about the groups' standing, but the president's memorandum on Tuesday ordering that immigrants living without legal status be excluded from the census numbers used to calculate congressional districts changes the situation, she said on Wednesday. "I'm not surprised you're asking for a leave to amend, and I'm strongly inclined to grant...

