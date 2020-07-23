Texas Hospital Wants Coverage For Employee's $2M Scam

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT) -- A Texas hospital is suing its insurance company, saying it was wrongfully denied coverage after an employee allegedly stole nearly $2 million by making fraudulent orders for medical supplies. In a complaint filed Wednesday, First Baptist Medical Center LLC said that its policy with Markel American Insurance Co. explicitly covers theft of money by an employee, but the insurer denied coverage after doing "very little" to investigate the claim. The suit stems from an alleged scheme by the hospital's former director of materials, who used his authority over selecting suppliers, buying medical materials and approving invoices to push business toward fraudulent...

