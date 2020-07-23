Lab Strikes $1.2M Deal To End Fight With UnitedHealthcare

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A toxicology lab, two of its owners and an addiction treatment facility have agreed to pay about $1.2 million to put to rest UnitedHealthcare's claims that they conspired to cheat insurers out of millions of dollars. Apex Toxicology LLC, Jon McKenzie, Edward Gorman and Waters Edge Recovery LLC said in Wednesday court filings that they agreed to have a consent judgment of about $1.24 million entered against them to resolve United's counterclaims lodged in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit that Apex launched against United nearly three years ago. That deal puts an end to all counterclaims United made against...

