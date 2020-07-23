Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sued Over Rihanna 'Spoiled Brat' Socks

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT) -- The owner of a "Spoiled Brat" trademark for a clothing line has sued Jay-Z's entertainment agency Roc Nation LLC in Florida for allegedly infringing on his trademark by promoting and selling singer Rihanna's "Spoiled Brat" ankle socks.

In a suit filed in the Middle District of Florida on Wednesday, "Spoiled Brat" trademark owner Steve Hechtman said Roc Nation and socks manufacturer Stance Inc. have deliberately attempted to cause confusion in the market between the Rihanna anklet socks and Hechtman's own Spoiled Brat brand of leisure wear.

"Defendants' use of the Spoiled Brat trademark was and is willful, deliberate and without authorization,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!