Intercontinental Fights To Remain In Chicago Merc's TM Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has challenged the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's bid to voluntarily dismiss it as a defendant in CME's trademark infringement suit, calling it a "desperate" attempt to avoid a ruling on whether its trademarks are actually valid. The exchanges have been locked in a dispute over whether two ICE subsidiaries misused CME's risk assessment software trademarks after their licensing agreements were terminated. CME cannot go to trial, currently set for Aug. 31, without having to face the "threshold issue" of whether the marks are protectable, ICE argued in its Wednesday opposition brief. Dismissing ICE and its invalidity counterclaims would not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS