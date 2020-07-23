Barclays $3B Qatar Loan Vexed UK Bank Lobbyist

Law360, London (July 23, 2020, 8:00 PM BST) -- The former head of Britain's banking lobby admitted to Serious Fraud Office investigators that he had worried about the legality of a $3 billion loan Barclays made to Qatar during the financial crisis, a London judge heard Thursday during a civil fraud trial against the bank. Barclays is facing claims that it fraudulently misled a private equity firm about the terms of a deal the bank struck with Qatar during the 2008 financial crisis. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) On Thursday, former UK Finance chief Stephen Jones, who worked at Barclays between 2002 and 2011, took the stand and answered questions about the...

