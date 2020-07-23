Ex-Unaoil Manager Sentenced To 5 Years In SFO Bribery Case

Law360, London (July 23, 2020, 1:18 PM BST) -- A judge sentenced a former oil consultant to five years in prison on Thursday for his "leading role" in bribing an Iraqi official to help clients win lucrative contracts in the country after the fall of Saddam Hussein. A former manager at the Monaco-based oil consultancy was part of an "inner circle" who bribed a public official in Iraq, a judge at Southwark Crown Court has said. (AP) Judge Martin Beddoe said at Southwark Crown Court that Ziad Akle, a former manager at Unaoil, a Monaco-based oil consulting firm, was part of an "inner circle" of employees who bribed a public official to corrupt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS