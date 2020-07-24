AbbVie Sues To Block Dr. Reddy's Generic Leukemia Drug

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- AbbVie Inc. has accused generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories of prematurely pressing for a generic version of a prize-winning leukemia medication, in a suit filed in New Jersey federal court. In a complaint filed on Wednesday, AbbVie and its partner Genentech alleged that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' abbreviated new drug application for a generic version of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma drug Venclexta violates three patents jointly owned by the pharma giants. According to AbbVie, Dr. Reddy's neglected to assert or explain in a June 8 notice letter how the firm's planned generic drug would avoid infringing AbbVie and Genentech's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS