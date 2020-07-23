Cohen Wins Release As Judge Says US Retaliated Over Book

Law360, New York (July 23, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday granted home confinement to Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, finding federal authorities retaliated against him when he was jailed two weeks ago after he asked questions about a demand that he not publish a book about the president while subject to probation. The decision by U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein came after a 35-minute teleconference. It marks the latest — and perhaps final — turn in the ongoing drama over where the 53-year-old Cohen will serve out his three-year sentence. "He gets released tomorrow," Judge Hellerstein said. The decision means that Cohen —...

