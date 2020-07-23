Ex-Pa. Rep. Charged In Judicial Race Ballot Stuffing Scandal

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- An ex-Philadelphia congressman who served prison time stemming from a bribery scandal in the 1970s was slapped with new federal charges on Thursday alleging that he bribed a local elections official to stuff the ballot box for three unnamed judicial candidates in the city. Michael "Ozzie" Myers, 77, faces an eight-count indictment claiming he paid thousands of dollars to a Democratic ward leader in South Philadelphia to ring up dozens of fraudulent votes for judicial candidates he worked for during primary elections in 2014, 2015 and 2016. "Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy," U.S. Attorney William McSwain said in a...

