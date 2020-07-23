Cooley-Led Design Software Co. Ceros Draws In $100M

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Cloud-based design platform Ceros said Thursday that it raised $100 million in a financing round led by San Francisco-based technology investment firm Sumeru Equity Partners, in a deal guided by Cooley and Kirkland & Ellis. New York-based Ceros, advised by Cooley LLP, said that management and unnamed existing investors participated in the round along with SEP, which was represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, according to a news release. The companies said the deal closed in July. As part of the transaction, some of Ceros' existing investors will continue as major shareholders. Board members Lawson DeVries, a managing general partner of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS