2nd Circ. Revives PCB Cleanup Claims Against Union Carbide

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The owner of a West Virginia chemical manufacturing site contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls can go after Union Carbide Corp. for certain cleanup costs because a federal judge incorrectly found the claims to be time-barred, the Second Circuit said Thursday. MPM Silicones LLC, a unit of Momentive Performance Materials Inc., is seeking the right to recover remediation costs from former site owner and Dow Inc. subsidiary Union Carbide at the PCB-laden site. U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes said those costs were off-limits to MPM under the Second Circuit's 2014 ruling in New York State Electric and Gas Corp. v. FirstEnergy Corp, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS