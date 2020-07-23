FTC Admin Judge Reining In Axon's Info Requests

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's in-house judge has denied Axon Enterprise Inc.'s request to force the turnover of information the company said supports its argument that the commission's administrative process violates equal protection rights as it looks to fend off a merger challenge. FTC Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell issued an order on Tuesday denying a motion to compel from Axon that sought to force commission staff to turn over documents about the clearance process used to decide whether the FTC or the U.S. Department of Justice handles a particular antitrust matter. Axon asked for documents going back a decade...

