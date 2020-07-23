Gibson Dunn, Wilson Sonsini Lead Enviro Firm's $150M IPO

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Environmental services firm Montrose Environmental Group Inc. went public Thursday after raising $150 million through an initial public offering that priced at the low end of its range, steered by company counsel Gibson Dunn and underwriters counsel Wilson Sonsini. Irvine, California-based Montrose sold 10 million shares at $15 each, the bottom of its stated range of $15 to $17, late on Wednesday. Its shares soared in debut trading Thursday, rising $7, or 46.7%, to close at $22 under the symbol MEG on the New York Stock Exchange. Montrose provides various environmental assessment and remediation services to clients, including removing contaminants from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS