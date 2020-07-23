Curaleaf Seals Grassroots Acquisition In Blockbuster Pot Deal

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Marijuana cultivator and dispensary chain Curaleaf said it became the world's largest cannabis company Thursday, closing a blockbuster acquisition of Grassroots despite last-minute revisions to the deal that prompted a shareholder lawsuit. The marriage of Curaleaf, the nation's largest public marijuana company, and Grassroots, the largest private operator, creates a juggernaut spanning 23 states, with nearly 90 operating dispensaries and 1.6 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Analysts have estimated the deal is worth roughly $700 million. The deal significantly expands Massachusetts-based Curaleaf's presence in the Midwest, folding in roughly 50 dispensary licenses to a total of 135 and boosting its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS