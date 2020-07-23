Greenbaum Rowe Atty Gets Closer To 'Pinnacle' Of Judgeship

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday moved a Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP partner closer to what she called the "pinnacle" of one's legal career by approving her nomination to serve as a Superior Court judge. Andrea J. Sullivan, a firm attorney for 30 years whose practice includes commercial, estate, matrimonial and chancery matters, told committee members that she would give her "very best effort" to serve Garden State residents. "It is truly a humbling and exciting time in my life. I have loved being a lawyer and I am a very proud member of what I consider to...

