FDA Sends New CBD Guidance To White House Budget Office

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has submitted draft policy for regulating the CBD market to the White House for approval, signaling that long-awaited clarity for how the federal government will oversee the consumer hemp industry may be on the horizon. The White House Office of Management and Budget received the FDA's proposed "Cannabidiol Enforcement Policy" and draft guidance for the industry on Wednesday, according to the office's website. It is unclear how long it will take for the administration to review the rule and whether it will approve its public release. An FDA spokesperson said Thursday that the agency could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS