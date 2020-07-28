SEC's Whistleblower Chief Reflects After $500M Milestone

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- In 2012, Jane Norberg helped set up the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of the Whistleblower as its first deputy chief. Norberg, who was named head of the office in 2016, spoke with Law360 about how far the OWB — which has since paid out more than $500 million in awards — has come since then, highlighting her recent efforts to accelerate the processing of whistleblower tips and awards. Jane Norberg The broader value of the program, which was mandated under the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010, is apparent in the numbers. Whistleblower tips have led to $2.5 billion in financial...

