Fed. Circ. Won't Reconsider Sanctions On Patent Atty

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday refused to reconsider a sanction imposed on an intellectual property attorney for making an argument not allowed under patent law, the latest in an unusual appeal that pitted the attorney against both his former client and the client's opponent. In a nonprecedential order, the appeals court rejected a petition for a panel rehearing lodged by attorney Ryan M. Fountain, in which he argued that the panel in June improperly affirmed an Indiana federal court's $16,000 sanctions award against him in a since-settled patent case involving former client Mor/Ryde International Inc. and Lippert Components Manufacturing Inc....

